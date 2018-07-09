FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-UK's Mothercare to raise 32.5 mln stg in equity issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Struggling British mother and baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday it planned to raise 32.5 million pounds ($43.2 million) through issuing new equity to existing shareholders as part of a survival plan.

It said revised debt facilities, detailed in a May restructuring, remain conditional on the equity raise which is expected to complete on July 27.

Mothercare said current trading continued to follow the patterns seen in the second half of its last financial year, with challenging conditions in the UK and some stability visible in its international operations. ($1 = 0.7515 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

