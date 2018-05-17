FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Mothercare to close 50 more stores in restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Mothercare, the struggling mother and baby products retailer, said on Thursday it would ask investors for 28 million pounds ($38 million) as part of a restructuring plan that would see a further 50 stores close.

The firm also said Mark Newton-Jones had agreed to return as chief executive following his abrupt departure last month.

Mothercare said it would seek creditor approval for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that would enable it to shut 50 stores and secure rent reductions on 21 others.

In addition to the proposed equity issue it has also secured revised committed debt facilities of 67.5 million pounds, 8 million pounds of new shareholder loans and a new debtor backed facility of up to 10 million pounds from a trade partner. ($1 = 0.7376 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.