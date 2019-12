(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 in Dec.10 story to remove reference to going concern risk)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc reported lower first-half sales on Tuesday.

The mother and baby products retailer, whose UK operations collapsed last month amid brutish retail conditions, said its worldwide sales dropped 8.4% to 452.3 million pounds ($580.30 million) for the 28 weeks to Oct. 12. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)