Losses widen at UK's Mothercare as sales slide

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Struggling British baby products retailer Mothercare reported a wider first-half loss on Thursday, reflecting another slump in underlying sales in its home market.

The firm, which has refinanced and is closing over a third of its UK stores as part of a survival plan, said on Thursday it made an adjusted pretax loss of 6.2 million pounds ($7.93 million) in the 28 weeks to Oct.6, versus a loss of 2.6 million pounds in the same period last year.

Mothercare said its UK like-for-like sales fell 11.1 percent which it blamed on wider market uncertainty and negative brand coverage in connection with its refinancing. It expects its performance in the remainder of its 2018-19 financial year to remain volatile. ($1 = 0.7816 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)