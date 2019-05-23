Mothercare delays full-year results by one day

May 23 (Reuters) - Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Thursday it would delay unveiling full-year results by one day due to the complexity surrounding its restructuring, store closures and divestments. The company’s main UK business has been losing money for more than a decade as its traditional place on the UK high street collapses in the face of a new generation of online players, forcing the company to unveil a survival plan in July that closed over a third of its UK stores.

Over the course of the year, Mothercare, completed a refinancing, a company wide reorganisation and the disposal of its educational toy brand Early Learning Centre among others.

Mothercare said it would publish its full-year results on Friday and that it continues to expect underlying results in line with market expectations.