Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2019 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mothercare delays full-year results by one day

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Thursday it would delay unveiling full-year results by one day due to the complexity surrounding its restructuring, store closures and divestments. The company’s main UK business has been losing money for more than a decade as its traditional place on the UK high street collapses in the face of a new generation of online players, forcing the company to unveil a survival plan in July that closed over a third of its UK stores.

Over the course of the year, Mothercare, completed a refinancing, a company wide reorganisation and the disposal of its educational toy brand Early Learning Centre among others.

Mothercare said it would publish its full-year results on Friday and that it continues to expect underlying results in line with market expectations.

$1 = 0.7925 pounds Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below