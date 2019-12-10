Mothercare first-half sales drop, raises going concern risk

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc on Tuesday said its auditors warned of “material uncertainty” over the struggling British baby products retailer’s ability to continue as a going concern, while reporting lower half-year sales.

The mother and baby products retailer, whose UK operations collapsed last month amid brutish retail conditions, said its worldwide sales dropped 8.4% to 452.3 million pounds ($580.30 million) for the 28 weeks to Oct. 12. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr) )