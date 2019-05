May 24 (Reuters) - Embattled UK retailer Mothercare Plc racked up another 67 million pounds in pre-tax losses in the year ending 2018 as it completed a programme of store closures that its leadership believes will put the company on a more solid financial footing.

The baby products retailer registered a loss before tax of 94 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7886 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)