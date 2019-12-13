Boots UK to stock Mothercare products

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc said on Friday Boots UK, owned by U.S.-based Walgreens Boots Alliance, will become its new exclusive franchisee partner and stock the struggling retailer’s brand of clothing, home and travel products.

Mothercare, which had appointed administrators for its UK business, said the partnership will initially be for five years, with terms and royalty rates arrangements broadly in line with its existing franchisee agreements. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)