2 days ago
India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates
August 10, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

Profit fell to 3.47 billion rupees ($54.27 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 4.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. bit.ly/2ftV2wI

Net sales outside India rose 25.5 percent to 113.70 billion rupees, while total expenses were up 26 percent.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 4.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.9375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

