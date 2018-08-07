FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2018 / 7:18 AM / in 3 hours

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 net profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd’s net profit jumped about 59 percent in the first quarter but fell short of analysts’ expectations, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit here was 4.43 billion rupees ($64.44 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.78 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 5.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Total revenue from operations grew 11 percent to 147.75 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.7450 Indian rupees Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.