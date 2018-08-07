India's Motherson Sumi Q1 net profit misses estimates

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd’s net profit jumped about 59 percent in the first quarter but fell short of analysts’ expectations, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit here was 4.43 billion rupees ($64.44 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.78 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 5.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Total revenue from operations grew 11 percent to 147.75 billion rupees.