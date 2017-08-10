FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates
August 10, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

Profit fell to 3.47 billion rupees ($54.27 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 4.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. bit.ly/2ftV2wI

Net sales outside India rose 25.5 percent to 113.70 billion rupees, while total expenses were up 26 percent.

Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 4.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.9375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

