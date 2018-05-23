FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Motherson Sumi Systems Q4 profit rises over 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a 9.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Net profit was 5.18 billion rupees ($75.89 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 4.75 billion rupees a year earlier, Motherson Sumi said. bit.ly/2IEfoRJ

Analysts on average expected a profit of 5.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations surged over 34 percent to 154.08 billion rupees, with sales outside India jumping 40 percent. ($1 = 68.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
