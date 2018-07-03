Motor racing-Formula E adds mainland China race to 2018/19 schedule

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The Formula E all-electric series will race in mainland China next season with the city of Sanya set to host round six in March 2019, organisers said on Tuesday.

Beijing hosted the first Formula E race in 2014, around the park used for the 2008 Summer Olympics, and Hong Kong has featured more recently.

Hong Kong will host a race on March 10 next year and Sanya on March 23.

“(Returning) to mainland China is an important step in a key territory for the series and a market that’s instrumental to the continued development and uptake of electric vehicles globally,” said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag in a statement.

The opening race of the 2018-19 season will be in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh in December, the first Formula E race in the Middle East.

The current season ends in New York later this month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by David Stamp)