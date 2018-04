April 12 (Reuters) - Former Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa has joined Chinese-owned Formula E leaders Techeetah as sporting and technical advisor.

The 47-year-old Spaniard, who raced in Formula One with Arrows, Jaguar, Mclaren, Sauber and HRT, will start at Saturday’s Rome ePrix.

“Formula E has really taken off and it’s a significant and relevant addition to the international motorsport scene,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)