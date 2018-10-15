FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motor racing-F1 sponsor Heineken to partner Formula E

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dutch beer giant Heineken, already a Formula One sponsor, is also becoming an official partner of the city-based all-electric Formula E series from 2019 in a five-year deal.

Heineken said the branding would not be visible on any of the cars but would include pouring and other rights across events and at key races.

“The new partnership complements our association with Formula One, and other sponsorship platforms such as UEFA Champions League and Rugby World Cup,” said Heineken’s senior director of global brand Gianluca di Tondo in a statement.

Formula E sources said the activation would start at round three in the Chilean capital Santiago in January, after the opening two races scheduled for Saudi Arabia and Morocco. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

