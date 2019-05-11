Motor racing-Vergne wins in Monaco to take Formula E lead

MONACO, May 11 (Reuters) - Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne ended a run of eight different winners in eight races of the all-electric series with a victory in Monaco on Saturday that sent the Frenchman into the overall lead.

The DS Techeetah driver, the first repeat winner of the 2018-19 season, started on pole position and finished 0.201 seconds ahead of British rival Oliver Rowland, racing for Nissan.

Brazilian Felipe Massa took third place on home streets for the Monaco-based Venturi team in what was the former Ferrari driver’s first podium finish in Formula E since he left Formula One.

Vergne now has 87 points, five clear of German team mate Andre Lotterer who finished ninth after starting 21st. Previous leader Robin Frijns dropped to third overall on 81 points after failing to score. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Barcelona, editing by Christian Radnedge)