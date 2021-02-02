Motor racing-Formula E says Saudi opener still on despite entry clampdown

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Formula E electric motor racing series still plans to start its season in Saudi Arabia this month despite the kingdom suspending entry from 20 countries to limit the spread of COVID-19, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Saudi state news agency said the temporary ban, effective from Wednesday, included arrivals from Germany, the United States, Britain and France.

Formula E is headquartered in Britain with teams also from France and Germany.

“Formula E is still planning to stage the season-opening double header on February 26 and 27,” said a spokeswoman.

“Due to an exemption granted by the Kingdom, Formula E visas to enter remain valid. We are working on solutions to get all personnel there in the safest manner possible.”

The two Saudi races in Diriyah will be the first Formula E has staged at night.

Saudi Arabia is also due to hold a Formula One night race in Jeddah in November. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)