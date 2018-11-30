Motor racing-Formula E has 2020 vision for Seoul race

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Formula E is planning to race in Seoul from 2020 after signing an agreement with local promoter JSM Holdings, the all-electric series said on Friday.

Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag said after signing the five-year agreement in Seoul, that South Korea was an ideal venue.

“Korea is at the forefront of future-facing developments, leading the way with cutting-edge innovations and recognised as a global trend-setter in the automotive and technology sectors,” the Spaniard said in a statement.

Formula E said Gwanghwamun Square and City Hall Square had been identified as favourable venues, subject to approval from the local authorities and governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The city-based single-seater series starts its fifth season next month in Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a race for the first time.

The 2018-19 season will also see the debut of the Gen2 car that can hit a top speed of 280 kph and will have sufficient battery power to last an entire race. Previously, drivers have had to stop and change cars.

The series has attracted strong interest from leading manufacturers, with the likes of Audi, Citroen, Nissan, BMW and Jaguar already competing, with Porsche and Mercedes set to join from next year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O’Brien)