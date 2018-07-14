Motor racing-Formula E leader Vergne suffers setback as title looms

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - French driver Jean-Eric Vergne suffered a setback in his bid to wrap up the Formula E championship on Saturday after being sent to the back of the grid for the penultimate race of the season in New York.

Vergne, who is 23 points clear of Britain’s Sam Bird in the all-electric series’ overall standings, had his qualifying times for Saturday’s race cancelled after switching to full power too early in the session at Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighbourhood.

The Techeetah driver had been fastest but will start last with Bird, who won both races in New York last season, set to line up in 14th place for DS Virgin Racing.

Former champion Sebastien Buemi took pole position for Renault e.dams.

The final race of the season is in New York on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)