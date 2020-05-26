Esports
May 26, 2020 / 11:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motor racing-Audi suspends Abt for esports deception

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Audi suspended German driver Daniel Abt with immediate effect on Tuesday after he got a professional gamer to race under his name in a Formula E esports race at the weekend.

Abt apologised on Sunday for the deception in the series’ ‘Race at Home Challenge’ and was fined 10,000 euros ($10,956).

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi — this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception,” said Audi in a statement.

“For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.”

The real-life Formula E season is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1 = 0.9127 euros Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below