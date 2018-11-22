Consumer Goods and Retail
Motor racing-Kubica to make F1 comeback with Williams in 2019

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Polish driver Robert Kubica, whose Formula One career seemed over when he partially severed his right forearm in 2011, will make his race comeback with Williams next season, the team announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who won the Canadian Grand Prix with BMW Sauber in 2008, will partner British rookie George Russell at a once-dominant team that has fallen on hard times and is currently last in the standings. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London ; Editing by John O’Brien)

