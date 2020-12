Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2020 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon

(Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized his first pole position of the year in the last qualifying session of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Valtteri Bottas qualified alongside the Dutch driver on the front row for Mercedes, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying third on his return from a one-race absence due to COVID-19.