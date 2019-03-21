Consumer Goods and Retail
Motor racing-American teen Correa lands F1 development role at Alfa Romeo

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - American teenager Juan Manuel Correa has joined the Alfa Romeo Formula One team as a development driver while also competing in the Formula Two championship.

The 19-year-old will work in the Swiss-based team’s simulator to support regular race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Alfa already have a reserve driver in Marcus Ericsson, the Swede who raced for the team last year when they were known as Sauber, and a female test driver in Colombian Tatiana Calderon who is also competing in Formula Two. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

