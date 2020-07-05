Motor racing-F1 champion Hamilton takes a knee before Austrian opener

SPIELBERG, Austria, July 5 (Reuters) - Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton and a majority of Formula One’s 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before Sunday’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The sport’s only Black driver, an outspoken campaigner against racial injustice and for greater diversity, wore a black T-shirt with ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the front and ‘End Racism’ on the back.

Hamilton appeared to be the only driver with Black Lives Matter on his shirt.

Television images showed six drivers standing behind those kneeling, including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)