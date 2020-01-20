Motor racing-Bratches steps down as F1 commercial managing director

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sean Bratches, one of Formula One’s top bosses as managing director of commercial operations, is to step down at the end of January after three years in the position, the sport announced on Monday.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One added in a statement that Bratches would continue to have an advisory role from the United States.

Bratches was appointed when Liberty took control of the sport in January 2017 and reported to chairman and chief executive Chase Carey, who will now take over the majority of his direct reports.

Ross Brawn remains as managing director for sporting matters.

Bratches’ departure had been widely signalled, with the American known to be keen to return to the United States to be closer to his family.

“Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula One and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business,” Carey said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Giles Elgood)