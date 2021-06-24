Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Motor racing-Silverstone to have capacity crowd for British F1 Grand Prix

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.

The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday. The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

