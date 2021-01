LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Formula One postponed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain now set to open the season on March 28.

Italy’s Imola circuit was added to the 23-race calendar as the second race of the season on April 18, with the third slot on May 2 still to be confirmed. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Catherine Evans)