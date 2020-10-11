Factbox: Hamilton v Schumacher in numbers

(Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record 91 wins at the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula One F1 - Eifel Grand Prix - Nurburgring, Nurburg, Germany - October 11, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with a red helmet after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon

The following details their key statistics:

HAMILTON

Career starts 261

Pole positions 96

Points finishes 224

Podiums 160Wins 91

Fastest laps 51Titles 6

SCHUMACHER

Career starts 306

Pole positions 68

Points finishes 221

Podiums 155

Wins 91

Fastest laps 77

Titles 7

Milestones:

First win:

Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)

Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)

Last win:

Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the German’s 246th race.

Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with Benetton. Hamilton has won 70 with Mercedes so far, after 21 with McLaren.

Top 10 drivers with most race wins in Formula One:

Schumacher 91

Hamilton 91

Sebastian Vettel 53

Alain Prost 51

Ayrton Senna 41

Fernando Alonso 32

Nigel Mansell 31

Jackie Stewart 27

Jim Clark 25

Niki Lauda 25