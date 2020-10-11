Factbox: Hamilton v Schumacher in numbers

(Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record 91 wins at the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday.
The following details their key statistics:
HAMILTON
Career starts 261
Pole positions 96
Points finishes 224
Podiums 160Wins 91
Fastest laps 51Titles 6
SCHUMACHER
Career starts 306
Pole positions 68
Points finishes 221
Podiums 155
Wins 91
Fastest laps 77
Titles 7
Milestones:
First win:
Hamilton - Canada, 2007 (McLaren)
Schumacher - Belgium, 1992 (Benetton)
Last win:
Schumacher - China, 2006 (Ferrari). The last win came in the German’s 246th race.
Schumacher took 72 of his wins with Ferrari and 19 with Benetton. Hamilton has won 70 with Mercedes so far, after 21 with McLaren.
Top 10 drivers with most race wins in Formula One:
Schumacher 91
Hamilton 91
Sebastian Vettel 53
Alain Prost 51
Ayrton Senna 41
Fernando Alonso 32
Nigel Mansell 31
Jackie Stewart 27
Jim Clark 25
Niki Lauda 25
