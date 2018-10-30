FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 2:24 PM / in 2 hours

Motor racing-Ericsson to switch from F1 to IndyCar

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson will switch to the U.S. IndyCar series in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) while continuing as a reserve for Sauber, SPM announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is being replaced in Sauber’s F1 race lineup by 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen alongside Italian rookie Antonio Giovinazzi, with Charles Leclerc leaving for Ferrari.

“It feels like a perfect step for me and my career after five years in F1. I can’t wait to start work with SPM and all the people in the team which I’ve heard a lot of good things about,” Ericsson said in a statement.

SPM said the Swede would take their number seven car.

“We think he and James (Hinchcliffe) will be a good fit to push one another and fight for those wins,” said co-owner Sam Schmidt. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

