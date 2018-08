LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Force India Formula One team will come out of administration after a rescue deal involving a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, administrators and management said in a statement on Tuesday.

They said creditors would be paid in full and all 405 jobs at the Silverstone-based team were safe.

Stroll is the father of Williams Formula One driver Lance. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Ken Ferris )