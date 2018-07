(removes ‘hold’ from headline kicker)

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas has signed a new multi-year deal with Mercedes, the reigning world champions announced at the German Grand Prix on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Mercedes confirmed Hamilton had signed a new two-year deal keeping him with the team until the end of 2020. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O’Brien)