Motor racing-Ricciardo set to start at the back in Germany

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 (Reuters) - Australian Daniel Ricciardo is set to start Sunday’s German Formula One Grand Prix from the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

The governing FIA announced on Friday that Red Bull had changed the MGU-K (kinetic motor generator unit), energy store and control electronics on his car.

All the changes breach the regulations governing how many elements a driver can use during a season and trigger automatic penalties.

Ricciardo had recognised on Thursday that he faced a big drop but was optimistic he would be able to limit the damage at a circuit with plenty of overtaking possibilities.

The changes will also give him a boost ahead of next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix, a race that should play much more to his car’s strengths.

The Australian has won two races this year and is fourth overall in the championship but 65 points behind Ferrari’s leader Sebastian Vettel at the halfway point. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)