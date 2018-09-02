Motor racing-Renault protest Grosjean's Haas after Italian GP

MONZA, Italy, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Renault protested against Romain Grosjean’s Haas car after the Frenchman finished sixth in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix and sent the U.S.-owned team level with the French carmaker in the constructors’ standings.

Haas and Renault, fighting for fourth overall, both have 84 points with seven races remaining.

“We have submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Haas F1 Team VF-18,” a Renault F1 statement said.

Representatives of both Formula One teams were summoned to see the stewards. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)