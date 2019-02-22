Motor racing-McLaren F1 employees treated after garage fire

BARCELONA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Three McLaren team members needed medical attention after a small fire in the garage during a private filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday, the Formula One team said.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the team and circuit emergency services attended immediately,” McLaren added on Twitter.

The three employees were treated at the circuit medical centre and released soon after.

Formula One’s first pre-season test finished at the circuit near Barcelona on Thursday. The second four-day test starts on Tuesday, with the opening race of the season in Australia on March 17.

A fire in 2012 at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit devastated the Williams garage after that team had won the race, still their most recent victory in Formula One. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)