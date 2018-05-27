Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, Valtteri Bottas 5)

Hamilton chalked up his 31st successive scoring finish but had his lead cut to 14 points. Both drivers finished where they started.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

No change from the grid position but Vettel clawed back three points from Hamilton and is now only 14 behind the Briton. Ferrari also reduced the gap to Mercedes in the constructors’ championship to 22 points.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 1, Max Verstappen 9)

Ricciardo won from pole after setting the fastest time in every practice session and all stages of qualifying. It was his second win of the season, first from pole and seventh of his career and came despite power unit problems. Verstappen went from last to ninth and set the fastest lap. The race was Red Bull’s 250th start.

RENAULT (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Carlos Sainz 10)

Both Renault drivers ended up in the points to pull further away from McLaren. Hulkenberg started 11th, Sainz eighth.

MCLAREN (Stoffel Vandoorne 14, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso retired at Sainte Devote on lap 53 after a transmission failure. The Spaniard, who missed last year’s race to compete in the Indianapolis 500, had been running in seventh place. Vandoorne dropped two places from 12th at the start.

FORCE INDIA (Esteban Ocon 6, Sergio Perez 12)

Ocon enjoyed his best result of the season so far in front of what is virtually a home crowd. Perez failed to score for the first time since China in April. Force India are now 14 points behind McLaren.

TORO ROSSO (Pierre Gasly 7, Brendon Hartley 19)

Gasly, starting 10th, scored for the second time this season and in his first Monaco Grand Prix. Hartley started 15th and damaged his car’s front wing on the opening lap, pitting for a new one. He retired after being hit in the rear by Sauber’s Leclerc at the tunnel exit late on.

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 13, Romain Grosjean 15)

Still no points for Grosjean, who started 18th with Magnussen 19th. Grosjean pitted during the late virtual safety car period with Magnussen staying out.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 11, Charles Leclerc 18)

Leclerc retired after crashing into Hartley, an accident blamed on a brake disc issue on his car.

WILLIAMS (Sergey Sirotkin 16, Lance Stroll 17)

A difficult weekend for Williams. Sirotkin collected a 10 second stop-go penalty on lap seven because all the wheels were not on before the deadline ahead of the start. Stroll got a puncture on lap nine and lost a lot nursing his car back to the pits.