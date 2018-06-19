FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 19, 2018 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

Motor racing-Red Bull F1 team to use Honda engines from next season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull will switch from Renault to Honda engines next season, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration and evaluation we are certain this partnership with Honda is the right direction for the team,” Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

Red Bull won four drivers’ and constructors’ championships in a row with Sebastian Vettel and Renault between 2010 and 2013, before the current V6 turbo hybrid power units were introduced. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.