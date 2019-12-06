Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Motor racing-Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Technical director Nick Chester is departing the Renault Formula One team and has been placed on a period of ‘garden leave’, they announced on Friday.

Such leave is designed to ensure top staff with knowledge of confidential information do not move immediately to a rival team.

The Briton, who has been with the team for 19 years, said in a statement he was looking forward to a new challenge.

Renault, who finished fifth in the championship this season after fourth in 2018, have former McLaren and Ferrari engineer Pat Fry joining next year.

They have also re-hired Dirk De Beer as head of aerodynamics. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

