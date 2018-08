LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will join the Renault Formula One team next season after agreeing a two-year deal, the French manufacturer said in a statement on Friday.

“It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far. But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge,” said Ricciardo. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)