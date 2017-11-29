FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo to become Sauber title sponsor
November 29, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motor racing-Alfa Romeo to become Sauber title sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alfa Romeo will become title sponsor of the Sauber Formula One team next season as part of a multi-year technical and commercial partnership, both sides announced on Wednesday.

“This agreement with the Sauber F1 Team is a significant step in the reshaping of the Alfa Romeo brand, which will return to Formula One after an absence of more than 30 years,” Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
