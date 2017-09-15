FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-McLaren split from Honda and switch to Renault
September 15, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a month ago

Motor racing-McLaren split from Honda and switch to Renault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Former champions McLaren will swap their Honda engines for Renault ones at the end of the Formula One season after calling time on a troubled three-year partnership marked by frustration and failure.

The split, announced at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, ends hope of recreating the magic of the late 1980s and early 90s when the British-based team and Japanese manufacturer were dominant together.

Honda will stay in Formula One, replacing Renault as engine supplier to Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso whose Spanish driver Carlos Sainz moves to the French team on loan for the 2018 season.

“For a combination of reasons our partnership has not flourished as any of us would have wished,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said in a statement.

“It is certainly not for the want of effort on the part of either Honda or McLaren, but the time has come to move ahead in different directions.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
