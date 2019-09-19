Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motor racing-Kubica to leave Williams at end of season

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Robert Kubica announced on Thursday he will leave former champions Williams at the end of the year, a move likely to bring down the curtain on his extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his return in 2019, eight years after suffering near-fatal injuries including a partially severed right arm in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

“I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year,” he said at the Singapore Grand Prix. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below