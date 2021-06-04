Motor racing-Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row

(Reuters) - The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said in statement on Friday.
“To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore,” said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Heinrich
