Motor racing-Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 22, 2019 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said in statement on Friday.

“To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore,” said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.