Motor racing-Singapore F1 GP cancelled for second year in a row

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 22, 2019 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race organisers said in statement on Friday.

“To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore,” said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Heinrich

