Motor racing-Former Williams F1 driver Sirotkin to race at Le Mans

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Former Williams Formula One driver Sergey Sirotkin will race in the World Endurance Championship, including the Le Mans 24 Hours in June, for the remainder of the season, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Russian has joined SMP Racing in their number 17 LMP1 car alongside compatriot Egor Orudzhev and Frenchman Stephane Sarrazin for the rounds at Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans.

It will be Sirotkin’s second time at Le Mans after competing there in 2017.

He lost his seat at struggling former champions Williams at the end of last season after a difficult rookie campaign in which he scored just one point from 21 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)