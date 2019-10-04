Motor racing-Formula One to have less testing in 2020

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Formula One will have more races than ever next year but less testing, with the number of pre-season days in Spain reduced from eight to six and tests during the season scrapped altogether.

Formula One announced on Friday that two three-day winter tests will be held at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya from Feb. 19-21 and 26-28.

Two in-season tests were also held this year in Bahrain and Barcelona but, with a record 22 races scheduled next year, those have been cancelled.

Formula One said the emphasis would be on teams using Friday free practice at grand prix weekends to test parts.

The season will start in Australia on March 15 and end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 29. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)