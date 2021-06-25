Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Motor racing-Turkey replaces cancelled Singapore race on F1 calendar

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish Grand Prix will take the place of Singapore’s cancelled Formula One race on this year’s calendar in October, the sport announced on Friday.

Singapore’s Oct. 1-3 night race was cancelled this month due to immigration restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s race at the Istanbul Park circuit will slot in a week before the Japanese Grand Prix which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct. 10.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Alison Williams

