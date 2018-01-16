FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's Kubica to be Williams Formula One reserve driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Poland’s former grand prix winner Robert Kubica will be the reserve and development driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Russian Sergey Sirotkin was earlier announced as a race driver for the former champions, partnering Canadian Lance Stroll.

Kubica, 33, had been hoping to get the race seat and return to the starting grid for the first time since a 2011 rally accident partially severed his right arm.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

