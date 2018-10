LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - George Russell will join Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a trio of British Formula One drivers next season after former champions Williams announced on Friday they had signed the youngster on a multi-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who has a long-term contract with Williams’ engine providers Mercedes, looks set to win the Formula Two championship after taking a 37 point lead with two races remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)