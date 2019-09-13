Motor racing-Williams and Mercedes extend F1 engine partnership to 2025

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Williams Formula One team have extended their engine partnership with Mercedes to the end of the 2025 season, they announced on Friday.

Former champions Williams, who have not won a race since 2012, have used Mercedes power units since 2014. The existing deal ran until the end of 2020, after which the sport is set for a major overhaul.

“We believe that they will continue to have an extremely competitive engine package,” said deputy principal Claire Williams.

Mercedes’ own factory team have won every championship since the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid engines were introduced in 2014. They are also heading for sixth successive drivers’ and constructors’ titles this season.

Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff recognised Williams, struggling at the back of the field with an uncompetitive car and only one point scored in 14 races this year, had been through tough times.

“That has only served to demonstrate their resilience and strength of character as they battle back to where they belong on the grid,” said the Austrian.

“I am certain that the outlook for independent teams is bright under the financial regulations that will be introduced from 2021 and we are delighted to continue our partnership with Williams into that new era of our sport.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)