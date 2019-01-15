Motor racing-IndyCar signs title sponsorship deal with NTT

Jan 15 (Reuters) - IndyCar announced a multi-year agreement with NTT on Tuesday that will make the Japanese tech giant the title sponsor of North America’s premier open-wheel racing series.

NTT replaces Verizon as title sponsor of the series. Its sponsorship of what will now be known as the NTT IndyCar Series launches with the March 10 season-opening race.

The financial terms and length of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.

IndyCar had been searching for a new sponsor since Verizon informed the series in 2017 that it was not interested in renewing its contract. Verizon served as the title sponsor for five years, replacing IZOD in 2014.

IndyCar will kick off its 17-race 2019 season in Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)