Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans

June 14 (Reuters) - Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.

The Brazilian told his Twitter followers on Wednesday that he needed surgery to a broken bone and had to obey medical advice.

The World Endurance Championship website (www.fiawec.com) said the injury happened in a game a week ago, before two Formula E rounds in Berlin last weekend.

It said he would be replaced by Italian Michele Rugolo.

A regular contender for the overall Le Mans LMP1 title in past years with Audi, finishing on the podium three times, Di Grassi had been due to race a Ferrari GT car this year.

The next Formula E race is in New York on July 15. Di Grassi is second in the electric series with 125 points, behind Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi on 157.

The Brazilian twice finished on the podium in Berlin and started one race from pole. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Neville Dalton)